Teen recovering in hospital after being stabbed at school

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A 14-year-old is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed several times while at school on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Police tell KSLA the teen and one of his classmates, a 15-year-old, got into a verbal argument at Minden High School. That’s when the classmate pulled out a pairing knife and repeatedly stabbed the teen at least seven times.

People say schools should be a safe place for kids.

“I think it’s ridiculous they’re in school doing stabbings. I think they should have top security over there right now because it’s real bad how it’s going right now. Evidently, a teacher wasn’t watching it. Something wasn’t going on right and I hate that it happened,” said Rodney Batton.

At least two Minden Police Department units could be seen at the school on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker says the office sent one school resource deputy to the school to review footage. He says deputies have been driving around the school to increase the law enforcement presence in the area.

One woman said she saw the scene while she was driving past the school yesterday.

“...everything looked like it was in control yesterday,” said Sheila Hill.

This is not the only school in the ArkLaTex facing violence or threats at their schools recently.

