Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Shreveport’s District E councilman confirms he plans to resign; interim will have to be named

And District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor will be acting chairwoman until City Council elects new officers according to Flurry.
Shreveport City Council Chairman and District E Councilman James Flurry confirms he plans to...
Shreveport City Council Chairman and District E Councilman James Flurry confirms he plans to resign from his elected office.
By Chandler Watkins and Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport’s District E councilman confirms he plans to step down from office.

City Council Chairman James Flurry told KSLA News 12 that he will send the necessary paperwork to the Louisiana secretary of state’s office first thing Thursday morning (Nov. 11).

“I did the best that I could and tried to be a good councilman. I possibly could have stayed, but I didn’t feel led to. I’ve done almost 19 years in public service, eight of them serving on the City Council. I think I served the people well.”

His resignation comes after he moved from Southern Hills to southeast Shreveport, meaning he moved outside his district.

Fourteen months remain in Flurry’s term. State law says a special election must be held if an elected official leaves office with more than a year remaining. The election would be to fill the remainder of Flurry’s term.

Meantime, an interim council member will have to be appointed to represent District E once the seat is declared vacant. Residents of District E will have an opportunity to apply for the position, Flurry said.

If the appointment is not made within 10 days, Gov. John Bel Edwards can appoint the person of his choosing.

As for leadership of the City Council, District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor will be the acting chairwoman until the City Council elects new officers according to Flurry.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minden High student taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times at school by another student
Caddo Parish first responders are on the scene of a major traffic accident about a couple miles...
1 killed when vehicle overturns, catches fire; 3 others hurt in 3-vehicle wreck near Keithville
Substitute Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith terminated the employment of three officers on...
SPD officers fired following policy violations, indictments
‘Justice for Tommie’: Protesters call for firing of SPD officers involved in death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. at city council meeting
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
Authorities capture 16-year-old escapee in Texas

Latest News

Minden High School
Teen recovering in hospital after being stabbed at school
Cedar Grove street sweep
Department of Property Standards holds clean-up sweep in Cedar Grove, Spring Lake neighborhoods
Clark, 20, is 5′8″, 150 pounds, and is from Hooks, Texas. He was last seen wearing blue jail...
IN CUSTODY: Bowie County inmate captured after taking off on foot
Shreveport Package Support Annex
Shreveport Package Support Annex gets new equipment to prep for holiday rush