Shreveport’s District E councilman confirms he plans to resign; interim will have to be named

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport’s District E councilman confirms he plans to step down from office.

City Council Chairman James Flurry told KSLA News 12 that he will send the necessary paperwork to the Louisiana secretary of state’s office first thing Thursday morning (Nov. 11).

“I did the best that I could and tried to be a good councilman. I possibly could have stayed, but I didn’t feel led to. I’ve done almost 19 years in public service, eight of them serving on the City Council. I think I served the people well.”

His resignation comes after he moved from Southern Hills to southeast Shreveport, meaning he moved outside his district.

Fourteen months remain in Flurry’s term. State law says a special election must be held if an elected official leaves office with more than a year remaining. The election would be to fill the remainder of Flurry’s term.

Meantime, an interim council member will have to be appointed to represent District E once the seat is declared vacant. Residents of District E will have an opportunity to apply for the position, Flurry said.

If the appointment is not made within 10 days, Gov. John Bel Edwards can appoint the person of his choosing.

As for leadership of the City Council, District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor will be the acting chairwoman until the City Council elects new officers according to Flurry.

