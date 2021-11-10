Shreveport Package Support Annex gets new equipment to prep for holiday rush

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ahead of the holiday season, and as part of the Postal Service’s “Delivering for America” plan, 112 new package sorters have been installed throughout USPS mail processing facilities around the country, including the Shreveport Package Support Annex.

“We are very proud of where we are at this point because last year was extremely challenging,” Jonathan Carver, executive plant manager at the Shreveport Package Support Annex, said. “With COVID and the explosion of online ordering and packages being delivered through the shipping industry, it caught everyone by surprise. At that time we were running about 150,000 was the max capacity of packages. We also had our letters and our flat operations, but the biggest thing was packages.”

Carver says this year, the Postal Service has invested over $20 billion nationwide in its package network. He says the 180,000 square foot facility in Shreveport has seen the benefits from it.

The additions of the Single Induction Package Sorter (SIPS), which can process 2,000 parcels per hour and the Automated Delivery Unit Sorter (ADUS), which can sort up to 3,000 packages hourly, could mean your holiday gifts get delivered more efficiently this year.

Carver says the facility’s capacity has more than doubled, allowing them to run up to 340,000 packages a day.

“We are very confident this year serving our community, not only during peak season around Christmas-time but year round as well,” Carver said. “We are the servicing facility for the ArkLaTex area. Our coverage from one tip to the other is 400 miles. We have a large responsibility and we take it seriously. We are one of the very few facilities that got two machines because of the volume we have and the need for it. Both the SIPS and ADUS are running better than expected. Both of them together are giving us around 7,000 pieces sorted an hour.”

In addition to the SIPS and ADUS, Carver says over the last year around 400 people have been hired at the facility after seeing the increase in package deliveries. Ahead of the holiday season, he wants residents across the ArkLaTex to know they are going to continue to work hard delivering everything in a timely manner.

“We are ready, willing and able,” Carver said. “We have positioned ourselves well for the holiday season and we have the capacity. We are here to deliver for you.”

The Postal Service says it continues to remain on the cutting edge by proactively thinking ahead to provide more predictable service to customers in advance of the much-anticipated holiday season. The plan includes over $40 billion in capital investments over the next 10 years, with $20 billion going towards our mail and package processing network, including USPS facility space upgrades and procurement of new processing equipment.

