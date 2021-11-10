Showers and storms arrive later this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have hit the midway point of the work week we continue to track a cold front on the way for later this evening through the early morning hours on your Veterans Day. The biggest concern with the wet weather will be some locally heavy rain and we can’t completely rule out the potential for an isolated strong or severe storms with some strong winds. Behind the front we are tracking cooler weather Thursday before we have a second front role through the region overnight Friday and early Saturday. This front will likely bring even cooler weather with highs that will struggle to make it out of the 50s Saturday. We are tracking slightly warmer weather Sunday, but temperatures will still be cooler compared to the past few days. The good news is that besides tonight we are tracking mostly clear skies for the region over the next week.

We are tracking the potential for a couple of isolated strong storms tonight as the cold front rolls through the region. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking more clouds rolling in out ahead of our next cold front. During the daytime hours we are expecting mostly cloudy skies with the potential of an isolated shower or two across east Texas. High temperatures will still be on the comfortable side with highs in the low 70s even with the additional cloud cover. As we head into the evening more showers and storms will start to move in with the worst of the weather expected overnight.

As we head into Veterans Day if you have to travel during the overnight hours expect to run into a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms at some point. The rain and thunderstorms will likely reach Shreveport around 4 AM on Veterans Day with some locally heavy rain and the potential for an isolated severe storms farther off to the north and east. By the mid-morning hours though the storms are gone and sunshine will be moving for the ArkLaTex along with cooler temperatures. Highs Thursday will likely be in the upper 60s to around the 70 degree mark so we only get a minor drop in temperatures. Expect more of the same on Friday before another front, this one bringing very little rainfall, moves through during the overnight hours.

Your weekend and into next week behind the front looks to be a sunny weekend for the ArkLaTex. We are tracking a significant cool down in our temperatures though on Saturday thanks to the front with high temperatures that will struggle to make it out of the 50s even with ample sunshine. Sunday should be slightly warmer with highs closer to 70 degrees with more of the same likely as we head into early next week with sunny skies and temperatures around or slightly below average.

In the meantime, enjoy another dry day ahead of the stormy weather tonight! Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.