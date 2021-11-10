Getting Answers
Property sweep being held in District D Wednesday

(WAFB)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Shreveport’s Department of Property Standards is holding its property sweep.

The sweep began at 8 a.m. and will be held in the Cedar Grove and Spring Lake neighborhoods until 4 p.m. Anyone who needs to dispose of trash, debris, or tires can take them to AB Palmer Park on E 79th Street.

Police will also be citing property owners for violations, such as having inoperable vehicles in their yards. Inspectors will flag structures for demolition as well. Public Works employees will be addressing issues with litter and trash in public areas.

During a similar sweep in October in District B, the city says 215 citations were issued for violations. Another sweep is scheduled in District E on Dec. 8.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

