Man impersonating police officer arrested for alleged rape of teen

Jason Allen Miller
Jason Allen Miller(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of posing as a police officer and raping a teenage girl in a Baton Rouge park has confessed, investigators said.

Deputies say the teenager gave them a description of the man’s truck and a partial license plate number. Deputies later located video from a surveillance camera in the area that showed the truck and led them to the suspect, investigators said.

Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) accuse Jason Allen Miller, 53, of Covington of stopping a 17-year-old female as she was walking in the Gardere Lane area.

He allegedly show the girl a badge and claimed to be a police officer.

“The victim stated the white male driver asked her if she was participating in the sale of illegal narcotics,” the police report said. “At this time, the white male exited the vehicle and put the victim on the passenger side rear door as if he was going to pat her down.”

The victim told deputies Miller then handcuffed her and drove her to a nearby park where he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him and then raped her.

Investigators say the teenager used her cell phone to record the abduction.

Deputies say Miller is not actually a law enforcement officer.

Miller is facing several charges including first-degree rape, false imprisonment, and false impersonation of a police officer.

“Our detectives have been working around the clock to identify and locate the suspect in this heinous crime,” EBRSO Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “We are asking anyone with further information concerning this incident or other similar incidents to please contact law enforcement immediately.”

The incident happened on November 7, 2021, investigators said. Deputies located Miller on November 9 when he was arrested in Livingston parish.

Deputies say the teenager identified Miller in a photo lineup she was presented with during the investigation.

La. Board of Cosmetology to require stylists learn to cut textured hair
Two teens fatally shot within 72 hours in Baton Rouge
Shreveport Package Support Annex gears up for holiday rush
BPCC remembers Decari Markray
