1 killed when vehicle overturns, catches fire; 3 others hurt in 3-vehicle wreck near Keithville

By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Parish first responders are on the scene of a traffic accident less than two miles north of Keithville that killed one person and injured three others.

Dispatch records show the wreck on Mansfield Road (U.S. Highway 171) was first reported at 10:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.

That’s when Caddo sheriff’s patrol deputies were notified of the crash in the 11000 block of Mansfield Road. That’s about a quarter mile south of Fountainbleau Road.

A BMW 750Li was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it collided with two southbound vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

One of the southbound vehicles overturned and caught fire. Its driver and sole occupant was pronouced dead at the scene.

Two people were in the other southbound vehicle. Both received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. 

The BMW’s received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, sheriff’s Lt. James Houston said.

Eight sheriff’s units responded to the scene about a quarter mile south of Fountainbleau Road.

A minute later, Caddo Fire District 6 responded by sending three units to an EMS event at that location. At 10:33 p.m., two units from Caddo Fire District 4 also responded.

The southbound lanes of Mansfield Road are closed at Fountainbleau Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

