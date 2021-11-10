Getting Answers
Local support for Louisiana grandparents raising grandkids

The number of grandparents raising grandkids on the rise in Louisiana
The number of grandparents raising grandkids on the rise in Louisiana
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the past three years, the number of grandparents raising grandkids has been on the rise.

According to the US Census Bureau, Louisiana currently ranks seventh in the nation.

About a decade ago a group of local women created a group called “second time around” to support grandparents in the Baton Rouge area.

A few years later the group became the “grandparents raising grandchildren information center of Louisiana”.

On Friday, November 12 the group is hosting virtual workshop grandparents can take part in.

Grandparents raising grandkids is on the rise in Louisiana and there is an event to help those...
Grandparents raising grandkids is on the rise in Louisiana and there is an event to help those who are raising grandkids.

According to the group, they’ll have attorneys on hand to answer any legal questions and grandparents available to give advice.

Click here to join the meeting on Friday, November 12.

