La. Sheriff’s Association creates award for deputies injured in the line of duty

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Across the country and around the ArkLaTex, sheriff’s deputies gear up for a dangerous job to protect the well-being of the communities they made an oath to protect.

That’s why the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association is creating an award to honor the sacrifices of deputies that often go unrecognized and underreported.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker and Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington are among nine sheriffs across Louisiana selected to review the nominations of deputies injured or killed in the line of duty.

“Every time we put on the uniform, we go out to serve and protect the citizens,” Parker said. “We have an opportunity to get seriously injured in what we do - doing what we love.”

The award was created in honor of the late Bob Buckley, who was the sheriff of Union Parish and former president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.

“His motto was to do more for the sheriffs in the state and the deputies,” Parker added.

Parker said anyone interested in nominating a deputy should contact their local sheriff’s office.

The committee will review nominees in March 2022 and then announce recipients during the summer.

