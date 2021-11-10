Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Kamara did not practice for Saints

Four Saints players did not practice Wednesday.
Alvin Kamara missed practice for Saints Wednesday.
Alvin Kamara missed practice for Saints Wednesday.(Source: AP Photo/John Froschauer)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed practice Wednesday with an apparent knee issue. Kamara has been the Saints best and most reliable offensive weapon this season. He leads the team in receptions, rushing yards and touchdowns.

Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) and Payton Turner(shoulder) also missed practice as they prepare for the Titans.

Ty Montgomery (hamstring), Carl Granderson (shoulder) and Ryan Ramczyk (non-injury related) were all limited

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish first responders are on the scene of a major traffic accident about a couple miles...
1 killed when vehicle overturns, catches fire; 3 others hurt in 3-vehicle wreck near Keithville
Minden High student taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times at school by another student
Substitute Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith terminated the employment of three officers on...
SPD officers fired following policy violations, indictments
‘Justice for Tommie’: Protesters call for firing of SPD officers involved in death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. at city council meeting
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
Authorities capture 16-year-old escapee in Texas

Latest News

A new report says the Saints are 'one to watch' among teams expected to pursue Odell Beckham...
Report: Saints ‘one to keep an eye on’ if OBJ becomes free agent Tuesday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
OBJ released by Browns
NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Wednesday (Nov. 3) that Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has...
Saints’ Michael Thomas says he won’t return to field this season