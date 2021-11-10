Getting Answers
Greenwood Police Dept. looking for runaway teen girl

Latoria Thomas, 15, was reported missing Nov. 2, 2021.
Latoria Thomas, 15, was reported missing Nov. 2, 2021.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department is currently looking for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Officers were called out to a home on Nov. 2 around 3 p.m. about the runaway girl, Latoria Thomas, 15. Family members say they haven’t heard from her since they called police.

Thomas is described as a Black female who is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair with dreads. She was last seen wearing a yellow Winnie the Pooh sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts should call 318-938-5554.

