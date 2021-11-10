Greenwood Police Dept. looking for runaway teen girl

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department is currently looking for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Officers were called out to a home on Nov. 2 around 3 p.m. about the runaway girl, Latoria Thomas, 15. Family members say they haven’t heard from her since they called police.

Thomas is described as a Black female who is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair with dreads. She was last seen wearing a yellow Winnie the Pooh sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts should call 318-938-5554.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.