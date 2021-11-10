Getting Answers
Department of Property Standards holds clean-up sweep in Cedar Grove, Spring Lake neighborhoods

By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Department of Property Standards held a street sweep and clean up in District D on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

District D covers both the Cedar Grove and Spring Lake neighborhoods. Residents were able to bring in trash, debris and old tries for disposal.

Resident Robert Taylor says seeing all the trash in his neighborhood is an eyesore, and cleaning it up has become like an unpaid job.

“I tell them there are trash cans there, ‘why can’t y’all just put them in the trash can?... I will be telling them ‘if you throw that stuff down, I’m going to get your license plate and I’m gonna call it it,’” he said.

The Shreveport Police Department cited property owner for inoperable vehicles, and inspector flagged structures in need of demolition.

Research shows that a clean living area reduces crime. Just about a week ago, a triple homicide happened in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Director of Property Standards Terrence Green says there needs to be a team effort.

“Blight not only looks bad, but in terms of the mindset, when people are seeing this constantly it draws on them. We want to try to help to create a positive energy,” Green said.

Shirley McShan says she wants the city to do more to help.

“I walk up and down the street and pick up trash, and I have hip problems and still do it. I think because I make that effort, my neighbors are doing better,” she said.

In October, 215 citations were given out in District D alone.

