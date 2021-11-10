Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Teen sucker punched during basketball game

By Laurie Perez
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCAL) – A girl has lingering health issues after another teen was caught on camera punching her during a basketball game.

The victim’s mother said the other girl’s mother encouraged the violence.

There is a video that shows the moment 15-year-old Lauryn Ham is hit by another player during a youth club basketball tournament Sunday in Garden Grove, California.

“When I saw the clip, I was horrified just like everybody else and so angry,” said Alice Ham, Lauryn’s mother.

It’s hard to make out in the video, but people who were at the game told Alic Ham seconds before this happened, the other player’s mom told her to hit Lauryn.

The attack left Lauryn with a bruised neck and concussion.

“It’s on the video. You can hear it plain and simple. The ref that was there, also heard it and is willing, you know, to give a statement,” Alice Ham said. “The mom basically incited violence against my daughter. She told her daughter to go and hit her. To me, that rises to the level of assault.”

The Garden Grove Police Department confirms Ham has filed a police report.

The other player, whose name was not released, and her mom were ejected from the tournament.

Parents and coaches said she’s the daughter of a former NBA player and had already been getting attention from college scouts.

Ham says neither the player nor her mom have apologized for what happened.

Meanwhile, she’s just hoping her daughter, who is aiming to play in college, will even want to play basketball again.

“I’m just praying that, you know, she’ll get back out on the court and do what she loves,” Ham said.

It’s unclear if the girl who threw the punch will remain on the team or if police will file charges.

Copyright 2021 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minden High student taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times at school by another student
Caddo Parish first responders are on the scene of a major traffic accident about a couple miles...
1 killed when vehicle overturns, catches fire; 3 others hurt in 3-vehicle wreck near Keithville
Substitute Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith terminated the employment of three officers on...
SPD officers fired following policy violations, indictments
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
Authorities capture 16-year-old escapee in Texas
‘Justice for Tommie’: Protesters call for firing of SPD officers involved in death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. at city council meeting

Latest News

Decari MarKray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC holding ‘Maroon Out’ game to honor basketball player killed in car crash
FILE - The affidavit from the FBI in support of an arrest warrant for Scott Kevin Fairlamb is...
Capitol rioter who hit officer gets over 3 years in prison
Centenary College of Louisiana
Football to make a return at Centenary College in 2024
Latoria Thomas, 15, was reported missing Nov. 2, 2021.
Greenwood Police Dept. looking for runaway teen girl
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse breaks down during testimony at trial