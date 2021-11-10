BPCC holding ‘Maroon Out’ game to honor basketball player killed in car crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is honoring one of its own Wednesday night (Nov. 10) with a “Maroon Out” game.

The college is honoring Decari MarKray, who played basketball there. He was killed in a car wreck on Airline Drive in early October.

The men’s basketball game starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday night in the school’s gym. Maroon t-shirts will be distributed free to the first 1,000 fans who attend the game. BPCC is facing the Baton Rouge Community College Bears.

