BPCC holding ‘Maroon Out’ game to honor basketball player killed in car crash

Decari MarKray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
Decari MarKray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who went on to play for Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, where he was majoring in criminal justice. His coaches remember him, in part, for "his infectious smile and determination."(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is honoring one of its own Wednesday night (Nov. 10) with a “Maroon Out” game.

The college is honoring Decari MarKray, who played basketball there. He was killed in a car wreck on Airline Drive in early October.

The men’s basketball game starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday night in the school’s gym. Maroon t-shirts will be distributed free to the first 1,000 fans who attend the game. BPCC is facing the Baton Rouge Community College Bears.

