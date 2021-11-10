Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Belle Chase refinery closure a huge economic blow; over 800 lost jobs

“It’s a tough time with the holidays coming up,”
By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of Plaquemines Parish residents and others across the region are trying to figure out what to do next now that Phillips 66 has announced the closure of its Alliance Refinery below Belle Chasse.

The plant has been shut down since Hurricane Ida and its loss will force the Plaquemines Parish government to take a huge economic hit.

For 50 years, oil has been refined at the Alliance plant below Belle Chasse, but not anymore.

“What can you do? Things happen. I hope it don’t happen and things change and they don’t close it down,” said convenience store owner Bee Vaughn.

The plant refined 250 million barrels of crude oil each day before Hurricane Ida shut it down and now more than 850 workers and contractors are being told what they hoped would be a temporary refining stoppage will become permanent.

“We got the work, we got the contract, but the contract got canceled and we’re going home,” said a contractor who asked not to be identified.

Alliance’s current owner, Phillips 66, has put the property up for sale. Its president says the company is now looking at making lower-carbon fuels and parts for electric car batteries, but not in Plaquemines Parish.

“It’s also going to have a trickle-down effect it will affect us on the government side our housing market and our grocery stores,” said Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine.

Until it’s sold, Phillips says it may operate the plant as an oil terminal with a workforce of around 100 people.

“It’s a tough time with the holidays coming up,” said Lepine.

That workforce reduction will impact many small businesses that depend on Alliance workers for income.

“Every morning the plant guys come and get breakfast, come get lunch, and everything else,” said Vaughn.

Energy experts say the loss of this refinery is significant because it is a key supplier for several major pipelines.

Poison in the Air

InvestigateTV partnered with ProPublica to look at hotspots where toxic chemicals may significantly raise the risk of cancer. The ProPublica map portrays EPA data in a way never before visualized in this way.

Oil refineries were not spared the impact of Hurricane Ida and power outages.

“They haven’t talked about dismantling so that makes us optimistic that maybe someday someone will come in and will have the opportunity to make it a small refinery or something,” said Lepine.

Parish officials say they are now working with Louisiana Workforce Development to try and help the unemployed find work.

“We have reached out to those guys and asked them to see if they can facilitate any kind of resources these people can use,” said Lepine.

But replacing such a major supplier of jobs will be tough.

“I feel bad for them, there’s nothing in this area,” said the laid-off contractor.

The United Steelworkers Union says it’s working to protect accrued benefits for laid-off workers.

U.S. refining capacity fell by 4.5% last year, due to weak demand. The Alliance refinery becomes the 6th refinery to close down, since the pandemic.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish first responders are on the scene of a major traffic accident about a couple miles...
1 killed when vehicle overturns, catches fire; 3 others hurt in 3-vehicle wreck near Keithville
Minden High student taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times at school by another student
Substitute Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith terminated the employment of three officers on...
SPD officers fired following policy violations, indictments
‘Justice for Tommie’: Protesters call for firing of SPD officers involved in death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. at city council meeting
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
Authorities capture 16-year-old escapee in Texas

Latest News

Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal courtroom
Appellate judges question legality of DeSoto DA's LACE program
Drought impacts corn crop
Louisiana's 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal heard arguments May 22 on whether to reverse a lower...
Defamation case against Shreveport Mayor, CAO tossed out by Court of Appeal
How to advertise with KSLA News 12
Megan ACT Test