Texarkana College breaks ground on new learning center

By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Leaders with Texarkana College are hoping the latest campus expansion will solve a big need for area industries.

Wholesale Electric Supply Company began operating in Texarkana in 1947. Founded by Amos McCulloch, the company has expanded more than 50 branches across several states with around 500 employees.

Company leaders say as they conduct business, they are hearing the same cry by those in the industry.

“The one thing we always hear is the need for more labor, more skill positions, more electricians, more plumbers, more HVACS,” said Chris McCullough, vice president of Wholesale Electric Supply Company.

Ground breaking ceremony was held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 on the Texarkana College campus for the McCulloch Industrial Technology Center. Officials say when completed, this facility should provide more skilled workers in the region.

“This will allow Texarkana College to address that need to have a state-of-the-art facility and be able to have more skilled workers in the region,” said Brandon Washington, vice president of operations at Texarkana College.

Washington says the college has outgrown it’s present industrial programs. Construction on the new facility should be completed and ready for students in the fall of 2022.

“Our students will have the ability to come out and work for large businesses, to work for at home residents. They will have the ability to work residential and commercial with these training opportunities,” he said.

