SPD officers fired following policy violations, indictments

The department said that these matters are still pending adjudication. No further information will be given.
Substitute Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith terminated the employment of three officers on Friday, Nov. 5.
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Substitute Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith ended the employment of three officers on Friday, Nov. 5.

Below is information from the Shreveport Police Department:

  • Corporal Leroy Bates was terminated following an administrative investigation where it was determined that he violated departmental rules and regulations and a grand jury indictment for allegations of third-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bates had been with the department since February of 2009.
  • Officer William Isenhour was terminated following his federal indictment for allegedly assaulting two arrestees in Shreveport. Isenhour had been with the department since July of 2018.
  • Officer D’Andre Jackson was terminated following his federal indictment for allegedly assaulting two arrestees in Shreveport. Jackson had been with the department since August of 2017

The department said that these matters are still pending adjudication. No further information will be given.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

