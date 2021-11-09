SPD officers fired following policy violations, indictments
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Substitute Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith ended the employment of three officers on Friday, Nov. 5.
Below is information from the Shreveport Police Department:
- Corporal Leroy Bates was terminated following an administrative investigation where it was determined that he violated departmental rules and regulations and a grand jury indictment for allegations of third-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bates had been with the department since February of 2009.
- Officer William Isenhour was terminated following his federal indictment for allegedly assaulting two arrestees in Shreveport. Isenhour had been with the department since July of 2018.
- Officer D’Andre Jackson was terminated following his federal indictment for allegedly assaulting two arrestees in Shreveport. Jackson had been with the department since August of 2017
The department said that these matters are still pending adjudication. No further information will be given.
