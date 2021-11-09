Getting Answers
Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission needs your help this holiday season

By Christian Piekos
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the temperatures drop and the holidays quickly approach, a downtown Shreveport nonprofit needs your help making a difference in the lives of people who’ve fallen on hard times.

Since 1955, the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, a faith-based organization, has played a critical role year-round in providing vocational services, basic necessities, recovery programs and shelter to the area’s homeless. But, the organization relies on donations of different items to maintain its irreplaceable, daily operations.

With colder temperatures arriving, the needs of the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission increases. This is a list of the organization’s critical needs right now:

You can also make a monetary donation by tapping or clicking here.

