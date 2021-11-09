Salvation Army of NWLA kicks off Christmas giving season; donations sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of NWLA kicked off its Christmas donation campaigns Tuesday, Nov. 9

The organization said it has to prepare for the holiday season even sooner because of its overwhelming need for assistance, following hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army estimates it will need to raise $175 million — almost 50% more than raised through Red Kettles in 2020 — to keep people in their homes this holiday season.

“Christmas is a special time of year for everybody and what the Salvation Army does is come alongside families to make Christmas as merry as possible,” said Cpt. Jamaal Ellis.

The Salvation Army has already spent more than $200 million in direct financial assistance to help people stay in their homes in 2021, with more requests for financial assistance in the first six months of the year than in all of 2020.

The corps has also seen a massive increase in the number of families requesting help with the Angel Tree program. More than 1,600 children will be part of the Angel Tree program this year.

“We want to make Christmas happen for every kid. This year is going to be extremely important, and we want to make sure the community is aware, so we can help these families.”

The Salvation Army set up trees across the community, at St. Vincent Mall, Pierre Bossier Mall, and a number of Starbucks in Bossier and Shreveport.

Capt. Ellis said they also set up a tree at the YMCA Billiton on Knight Street in Shreveport.

Ellis said the goal for the red kettle drive this year is $165,390. He said If this goal is not met, it affects the number of individuals, families, and children we can assist in 2022.

Here’s how you can help:

Donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any Red Kettle. Donate digitally or start a fundraiser at the online kettle

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify the amount.

Give any amount by texting KETTLES to 51555.

Donate physical gifts in bulk. Call 318-424-3200 to ask for pressing needs.

Provide Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through our Angel Tree program. If you are able to help, tap or click here

Or join us by volunteering to ring a bell at our Red Kettle. Make it fun by competing against friends, groups, or business locations. To volunteer, please call 318-424-3200 ext. 23 and ask for Scott.

