Overnight cold front Wednesday into Veterans Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After having beautiful weather to kick off the week on Monday we are tracking more comfortable, but cloudier conditions for your Tuesday. This will be the result of high cloud cover moving in out ahead of our next cold front that arrives Wednesday and into your Veterans Day. We should see some overnight rain and thunderstorms with this front, but overall severe potential is very limited. Behind the cold front we are tracking cooler temperatures, but it won’t be a particularly dramatic drop as highs will still be in the upper 60s. This weekend is looking pleasant with highs in the low 70s Saturday with slightly cooler weather Sunday thanks to a front sideswiping through the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking heavy and thunderstorms overnight Wednesday into Veterans Day. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning you will need a light jacket during the morning hours as temperatures are down in the 40s once again across the region. While we are starting off chilly we are tracking another warm day across the region with high temperatures that will be in the mid-70s this afternoon. The biggest difference that you will notice from yesterday will be the additional high cloud cover across the ArkLaTex out ahead of our next cold front.

That cold front will start to move into the region during the evening hours Wednesday after another warm and mostly cloudy day across the region. A line of rain and thunderstorms will move through the region during the evening and overnight hours bringing locally heavy rain along with the potential for lightning. The rain and thunderstorms should clear out by the time you wake up Thursday morning and sunshine should move by lunchtime, and we should see ample sunshine for the rest of the work week. While we will cool down behind the front highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s to around the 70 degree mark.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking a generally pleasant weekend ahead for the ArkLaTex. Saturday should bring ample sunshine along with high temperatures that will generally be around the 70 degree mark for the region. Sunday we are likely to see a quick hitting cold front during the morning hours, and while we will see slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s we are not tracking any rain potential right now, and should see ample afternoon sunshine for the region.

In the meantime, get ready for another comfortable day on tap for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Tuesday!

