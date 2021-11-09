Getting Answers
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl

Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having fentanyl in her home. Her 9-month-old son was treated for exposure to the drug.
By Stanton Tang and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:52 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 9-month-old boy from Nevada was treated with Narcan after exposure to the drug fentanyl, according to sheriff’s officials. The child’s mother was arrested on multiple charges.

First responders received a medical call for a child at a home in Reno, Nevada, about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, KOLO reports. Responding firefighters found a 9-month-old boy not breathing, but they were able to resuscitate him.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed paramedics used the opioid antidote Narcan on the boy.

Paramedics determined the child had been exposed to fentanyl. Since the drug is a powder, it can get into the air or fall on the floor. The call was upgraded to a hazardous materials response at 10 a.m.

Truckee Meadows Fire Rescue crews says a woman admitted to having fentanyl in the home. The sheriff’s office identifed the woman as the boy’s mother, 30-year-old Elizabeth Irvin.

Irvin is in the Washoe County Jail on charges of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime (two counts), violation of conditions of bail release, possession of schedule I/II drugs, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

The incident with the child is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed yet.

The condition of the child is not known.

Copyright 2021 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

