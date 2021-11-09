Minden High student taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times at school by another student

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A male student is facing charges after reportedly stabbing another student multiple times at Minden High School Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 9).

Chief Steven Cropper with the Minden Police Department says it happened around 2 p.m. when two males got into some sort of verbal altercation in an outdoors area on campus. The argument turned violent, and the 15-year-old student reportedly pulled a paring knife that he’d brought from home out of his pocket and stabbed the 14-year-old male victim multiple times.

The chief says he’s not sure how many times the victim was stabbed, but that it was at least four times on one side of his body, two on the other, and one on his head near his ear. The student’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, but he was taken to a local hospital nonetheless.

The suspect was quickly taken into custody by the school’s resource officer, the chief says. The resource officer quickly called for backup, and other officers arrived on scene.

The chief says the school was not place on a full lockdown, however, students were told to stay in their classrooms. A representative with the Webster Parish School Board says parents were sent the following message about the incident:

“This is an important message from the Webster Parish School Board. We wanted to inform you that there was an incident at Minden High School today. Please know that all authorities and officials have handled the situation and our first priority remains the safety of all students and staff. School will resume regular session in the morning.”

The school board also says extra security will be on campus Wednesday.

The 15-year-old will likely be charged with attempted second-degree murder. Chief Cropper also says while officers were searching the teen, they found either natural or synthetic marijuana on his person (both are considered a schedule I narcotic).

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.