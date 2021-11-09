Getting Answers
‘Just for Tommie’: Protest planned at Shreveport City Council meeting to have police involved in McGlothen’s death fired

(SPD dash cam video)
By Rachael Thomas and Chandler Watkins
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A number of social justice organizations plan to gather Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 9) to demand that the officers involved in the 2020 death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. be fired.

This comes just days after KSLA discovered dash cam video of McGlothen’s encounter with police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Groups involved in the planned protest include The People’s Promise, The Village 337, Black Women Fighting 4 Black Men, and Be the Village Louisiana. The groups plan to gather at Government Plaza in Shreveport at 3 p.m. They’re demanding “justice and accountability” for McGlothen’s death.

The groups say they want the Department of Justice to conduct an internal investigation at the Shreveport Police Department.

KSLA’s Chandler Watkins will attend the protest. Watch News 12 tonight for live coverage.

