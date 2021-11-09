Getting Answers
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Marcus Jones speaks on vision, goals for NSU

Marcus Jones, new president of NSU.
Marcus Jones, new president of NSU.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The University of Louisiana System announced on Monday, Nov. 8 that Marcus Jones will be the 20th president of Northwestern State University. He will also become the first Black president in the university’s history.

Jones will transition from serving as the college’s interim president, to holding the official title on Nov. 15. He says he has big plans for the university.

In an exclusive interview with KSLA, Jones said he wants to expand offering in the area of education and create more opportunities for students to go abroad.

“We’ve already started some things and I spoke about the expansion of our international footprint. I want to expand that, and I want to continue to reach out more to business and industry to figure out how we can partner with business and industry more to see how we can partner with them to make sure our students are graduating with necessary skill sets,” he said.

