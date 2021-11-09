Cold front Wednesday night brings heavy rain

(KSLA) - Our next cold front will be quickly moving in Wednesday night. This will bring some rain, which will be heavy at times. Then the temperatures will cool off a few degrees as we enter the weekend.

This evening will remain mostly cloudy. I do not expect any rain if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be on the warmer side with the clouds hanging around. They should only cool to the 60s after sunset. You still might need a jacket if you plan on staying out late.

Overnight, we will have more clouds roll in. Still no rain is expected tonight. Morning temperatures will be held up a little more due to the southerly winds and cloud cover. Lows will be in the lower to mid 50s. Some spots may get lucky enough to fall to the upper 40s.

Wednesday has a small 20% chance of rain. Much of the day will be dry, but a very light and quick shower is certainly possible. Especially later in the day. You could likely make through the day without your umbrella. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s again.

Wednesday night is when I expect the rain to move in. There will be plenty of heavy showers and maybe a couple storms. However, I do not anticipate any severe weather. It is something we will still watch for closely just to be sure. The rain will be winding down already by sunrise Thursday. So, it will likely be a wet commute, and you may need your umbrella in the morning.

As the morning wears on Thursday, the weather will keep getting better. The rain will be moving out and should be gone shortly after sunrise. Then the clouds will be clearing, and the sunshine will return in the afternoon. Temperatures though will only warm up to the mid to upper 60s. Some places may get up to the lower 70s. Back to some cooler weather where you may need a jacket for majority of the day. So your Veterans Day is looking good!

Friday will be another fantastic day! The sunshine will be going strong with no chance of rain. Temperatures will still only warm up to the mid to upper 60s. It will be perfect weather to end the work week on.

This weekend will remain very nice with no rain either day. Morning temperatures will start off in the lower 40s with a couple locations in the upper 30s! Then, thanks to the sunshine both days, temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s. If you are planning anything outdoors, you will be able to enjoy the perfect weather with no worries!

Have a terrific Tuesday, and an even better rest of the week!

