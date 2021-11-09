Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Businesses pressured by supply chain shortages

“It’s just a mess,” Nader’s Gallery co-owner Edward Nader says, adding that he never has seen issues like this in his 40 years in business
Edward Nader, co-owner of Nader’s Gallery in Shreveport, says he never has seen supply chain...
Edward Nader, co-owner of Nader’s Gallery in Shreveport, says he never has seen supply chain issues like this in his 40 years in business. “It’s just a mess.”(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Black Friday is right around the corner. And before we know it, Christmas will be here.

As the holiday season gears up, KSLA News 12 talked with local business owners about how they’re faring amid the national supply chain shortage.

“The supply chain issues are real and the struggle is real,” said Donna Phillips, who owns Absolutely Abigail’s, a boutique in the 3700 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport.

Within the past two years, it’s been one thing after another for locally owned businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic has knocked out many.

Edward Nader, co-owner of Nader’s Gallery in the 500 block of East Kings Highway in Shreveport, said he never has seen supply chain issues like this in his 40 years in business.

“It’s just a mess,” he said, noting that upholstery furniture seems to be the biggest issue.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Jabaurri Martin, 20
Arkansas State Police unit stolen by handcuffed man detained during traffic stop
Latronia Durham (left) talks about the multifaceted trucking company she's operating out of...
Woman turns her love of trucking into a business
Substitute Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith terminated the employment of three officers on...
SPD officers fired following policy violations, indictments
Left Photo: JAMONTE DAVIS Right Photo: DALLAS STRAWDER
2 arrested after woman struck by bullet inside ULM dorm

Latest News

A male suspect was taken into custody after some sort of domestic incident in Bossier City, La....
Bossier SWAT called out for domestic incident; man taken into custody after brief standoff
Marcus Jones, new president of NSU.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Marcus Jones speaks on vision, goals for NSU
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
‘Justice for Tommie’: Protest planned at Shreveport City Council meeting to have police involved in McGlothen’s death fired