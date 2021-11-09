Businesses pressured by supply chain shortages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Black Friday is right around the corner. And before we know it, Christmas will be here.

As the holiday season gears up, KSLA News 12 talked with local business owners about how they’re faring amid the national supply chain shortage.

“The supply chain issues are real and the struggle is real,” said Donna Phillips, who owns Absolutely Abigail’s, a boutique in the 3700 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport.

Within the past two years, it’s been one thing after another for locally owned businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic has knocked out many.

Edward Nader, co-owner of Nader’s Gallery in the 500 block of East Kings Highway in Shreveport, said he never has seen supply chain issues like this in his 40 years in business.

“It’s just a mess,” he said, noting that upholstery furniture seems to be the biggest issue.

