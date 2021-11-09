Bossier SWAT called out for domestic incident; man taken into custody after brief standoff

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is now in custody after a brief standoff with Bossier SWAT Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 9).

Officials say it was all part of a domestic incident. SWAT members were called out to a home in the Old Green Acres subdivision about someone barricaded inside. It all went down on Tilman Drive just behind Apollo Elementary School. Officers had to deploy a few non-lethal rounds and tear gas to get the man to come out.

A man was taken into custody after a domestic incident on Tilman Drive in Bossier City, La. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Viewer)

The man has been arrested.

Details are limited at this time. KSLA crews on scene will have more details shortly.

