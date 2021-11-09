Authorities capture 16-year-old escapee in Texas
Anthony Mandigo fled Oct. 31 after removing a window from his room in a Shreveport hospital
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A juvenile inmate who escaped from a Shreveport medical facility early the afternoon of Oct. 31 has been captured in Texas, authorities say.
At the time of his escape, Mandigo was serving a juvenile life term after being adjudicated on charges of armed robbery in juvenile court, police said.
Shreveport police notified the public Nov. 2 that the 16-year-old removed a window from his room in the hospital in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue then ran away about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Sgt. Angie Willhite told KSLA News 12 on Nov. 2 that they had just been notified that date by the Office of Juvenile Justice that Mandigo escaped from Brentwood Hospital two days earlier.
