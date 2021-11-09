Authorities capture 16-year-old escapee in Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A juvenile inmate who escaped from a Shreveport medical facility early the afternoon of Oct. 31 has been captured in Texas, authorities say.

At the time of his escape, Mandigo was serving a juvenile life term after being adjudicated on charges of armed robbery in juvenile court, police said.

Shreveport police notified the public Nov. 2 that the 16-year-old removed a window from his room in the hospital in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue then ran away about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Sgt. Angie Willhite told KSLA News 12 on Nov. 2 that they had just been notified that date by the Office of Juvenile Justice that Mandigo escaped from Brentwood Hospital two days earlier.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.