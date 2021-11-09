Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Authorities capture 16-year-old escapee in Texas

Anthony Mandigo fled Oct. 31 after removing a window from his room in a Shreveport hospital
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A juvenile inmate who escaped from a Shreveport medical facility early the afternoon of Oct. 31 has been captured in Texas, authorities say.

At the time of his escape, Mandigo was serving a juvenile life term after being adjudicated on charges of armed robbery in juvenile court, police said.

Shreveport police notified the public Nov. 2 that the 16-year-old removed a window from his room in the hospital in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue then ran away about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Sgt. Angie Willhite told KSLA News 12 on Nov. 2 that they had just been notified that date by the Office of Juvenile Justice that Mandigo escaped from Brentwood Hospital two days earlier.

RELATED:
16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous
3 juvenile escapees from Louisiana caught in Texas
14-year-old to serve juvenile life, admits to conspiracy in robbery-murder

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Jabaurri Martin, 20
Arkansas State Police unit stolen by handcuffed man detained during traffic stop
Latronia Durham (left) talks about the multifaceted trucking company she's operating out of...
Woman turns her love of trucking into a business
Left Photo: JAMONTE DAVIS Right Photo: DALLAS STRAWDER
2 arrested after woman struck by bullet inside ULM dorm
A teen was critically injured during a shooting at the Louisiana State Fair on Saturday, Nov....
A look at security practices after teen shot at State Fair over weekend

Latest News

‘Just for Tommie’: Protest planned at Shreveport City Council meeting to have police involved in McGlothen’s death fired
Salvation Army of northwest Louisiana kicked-off their Angel Tree and Red Kettle campaign in...
Salvation Army of NWLA kicks off Christmas giving season; donations sought
A male suspect was taken into custody after some sort of domestic incident in Bossier City, La....
Bossier SWAT called out for domestic incident; man taken into custody after brief standoff
A 17-year-old has died following a shooting on Alvin Dark Avenue Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Shooting on Alvin Dark Ave kills teen, injures another