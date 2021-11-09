Getting Answers
7 tips on how to safely use a space heater

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jessica Moore
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some of us my not quite be ready to turn on the full heat, but with cooler nights ahead, you may be ready to grab the space heater.

In some serious cases, improper use of a space heater can lead to house fires. With that in mind, here are some tips to stay safe:

  • Keep heating equipment at least three feet apart from anything that can burn
  • Plug power cords only into outlets with sufficient capacity
  • NEVER plug heater cords into an extension cord
  • Turn off heaters when you leave a room or go to bed
  • Inspect for cracked or broken plugs, or loose connections and replace before using
  • Never use or store flammable or combustible liquids near or in rooms with heaters
  • Make sure you have a smoke alarm and that the batteries are working

The Shreveport Fire Department provides and installs smoke alarms in the the city of Shreveport free of charge.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

