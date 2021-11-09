7 tips on how to safely use a space heater

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some of us my not quite be ready to turn on the full heat, but with cooler nights ahead, you may be ready to grab the space heater.

In some serious cases, improper use of a space heater can lead to house fires. With that in mind, here are some tips to stay safe:

Keep heating equipment at least three feet apart from anything that can burn

Plug power cords only into outlets with sufficient capacity

NEVER plug heater cords into an extension cord

Turn off heaters when you leave a room or go to bed

Inspect for cracked or broken plugs, or loose connections and replace before using

Never use or store flammable or combustible liquids near or in rooms with heaters

Make sure you have a smoke alarm and that the batteries are working

The Shreveport Fire Department provides and installs smoke alarms in the the city of Shreveport free of charge.

