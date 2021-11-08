Woman turns her love of trucking into a business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An ArkLaTex woman is breaking barriers in an industry that many would say is male-dominated.

Durham Transport is a new business in the heart of Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

And Latronia Durham says she does it for the love of driving trucks.

She’s the first woman in Shreveport to open a trucking transport business that is multifaceted. And she is running it with the help and support of family members and longtime friends.

“We’re not only the Durham Transport Academy, which we are offering to students. We have Durham Transport Tires, where we’re selling commercial tires for any unit. We also have Durham Transport Parking, where we can look around we’re offering to park.”

The business creates more job opportunities during a massive shortage in the trucking industry.

Caddo School Board member Mary Trammel said it can benefit high school students “We have a lot of children that we know will not be going to college. Some will not enroll in other experiences. But they can enroll in this program.”

Many people came out to Durham’s grand opening Nov. 5 to give their stamp of approval.

“The women in the Durham family are breaking into an industry that is very male-dominated,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said. “So thank y’all for the courage in stepping up.”

Councilman Jerry Bowman sees it as a good opportunity for the city.

“The mayor and I even spoke on trying to put together some kind of scholarship for CDL drivers and maybe they can come through and get a job for the city and also get a job here”

Durham said this is only just a start for her. What’s coming next?

“The second location.”

