Shreveport wins vaccination contest with Lake Charles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - And the winner is... Shreveport!

The City of Shreveport competed with the City of Lake Charles to see which city could get the most people vaccinated during the month of October. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins saying during the contest, more than 7,000 people between both cities got their shot.

More people in Shreveport got vaccinated, but Lake Charles had more vaccinations per capita, making everyone a winner, Mayor Perkins said on Facebook Monday, Nov. 8.

Vaccines continue to be offered daily in Shreveport at the LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (2627 Linwood Ave.) at the old Chevyland dealership. The site is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

