Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Shreveport wins vaccination contest with Lake Charles

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - And the winner is... Shreveport!

The City of Shreveport competed with the City of Lake Charles to see which city could get the most people vaccinated during the month of October. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins saying during the contest, more than 7,000 people between both cities got their shot.

Shreveport won the contest with the City of Lake Charles!
Shreveport won the contest with the City of Lake Charles!(Mayor Adrian Perkins)

More people in Shreveport got vaccinated, but Lake Charles had more vaccinations per capita, making everyone a winner, Mayor Perkins said on Facebook Monday, Nov. 8.

Vaccines continue to be offered daily in Shreveport at the LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (2627 Linwood Ave.) at the old Chevyland dealership. The site is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Left Photo: JAMONTE DAVIS Right Photo: DALLAS STRAWDER
2 arrested after woman struck by bullet inside ULM dorm
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos
Latronia Durham (left) talks about the multifaceted trucking company she's operating out of...
Woman turns her love of trucking into a business
Neighbors in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood say they are shocked at the events that...
SPD: Mother received ‘disturbing text messages’ from triple homicide suspect; victims identified

Latest News

Kids are starting to get their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
LSU Health Shreveport begins administering COVID vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,707 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
By forcing people to attend school and work remotely, the COVID-19 pandemic starkly highlighted...
Louisiana aims to bridge digital divide by 2029