SFD: Space heater to blame for morning house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is safe following an early morning blaze that ravaged an Allendale home.

Officers got the call just before 6 a.m. to the 2800 block of Harp Street.

In a news release from the Shreveport Fire Department, the single person inside the home said they were awakened by the heat, and noticed the curtains in the home on fire, just above the space heater. They were able to get out safely.

In total, it took the efforts of 25 firefighters to bring the situation under control. The home was heavily damaged by smoke and flames, making it a total loss.

The SFD Fire Investigator confirmed the cause of the fire was related to the space heater, after collecting evidence and taking the occupant’s statement.

No one was injured.

The occupant reported not having smoke alarms in the home, which are used as an early warning device. The Shreveport Fire Department provides and installs smoke alarms in the City of Shreveport FREE of charge. The devices have an estimated 10 year battery life. For more information about FREE SMOKE ALARMS, contact the Shreveport Fire Prevention Office at 318-673-6740.

