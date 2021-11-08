Getting Answers
Ruston man mortally hurt in motorcycle wreck

He was ejected as motorcycle began to overturn after failing to negotiate a curve, LSP says
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)(ARC Images)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Lincoln Parish man died after being injured in a motorcycle crash.

Authorities have identified him as 25-year-old Robert Martin.

The Ruston resident was driving a 2003 Yamaha Cobra north on Louisiana Highway 822 when the single-vehicle accident occurred shortly before 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

A statement released Sunday by Louisiana State Police Troop F says investigators still are working to determine why Martin’s motorcycle failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, causing the bike to run off the road. Martin, who was wearing an approved helmet, was ejected as the motorcycle began to overturn.

Martin was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

As is required in such investigations, toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

LSP’s Troop F has investigated 52 fatal crashes resulting in 62 deaths in 2001.

