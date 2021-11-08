Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Robinhood hit by data breach exposing users’ emails, names

FILE - Vladimir Tenev, CEO and co-founder of Robinhood, is shown on an electronic screen at...
FILE - Vladimir Tenev, CEO and co-founder of Robinhood, is shown on an electronic screen at Nasdaq in New York's Times Square following his company's IPO, Thursday, July 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Popular investing app Robinhood said Monday that it suffered a security breach last week where hackers accessed some personal information for roughly 7 million users and demanded a ransom payment.

The online trading platform said that it believes no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or debit-card numbers were exposed and that customers have seen no financial losses because of the intrusion.

For the vast majority of affected customers, the only information obtained was an email address or a full name. For 310 people, the information taken included their name, date of birth, and ZIP code. Of those, 10 customers had “more extensive account details revealed,” Robinhood said in a statement.

Robinhood said that after it contained the intrusion, “the unauthorized party demanded an extortion payment.” The company said it notified law enforcement and is investigating the incident with the help of the security firm Mandiant.

More than 22 million users have funded accounts at Robinhood, with nearly 19 million actively using theirs during September.

Robinhood shares fell 3.1% in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Left Photo: JAMONTE DAVIS Right Photo: DALLAS STRAWDER
2 arrested after woman struck by bullet inside ULM dorm
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos
Latronia Durham (left) talks about the multifaceted trucking company she's operating out of...
Woman turns her love of trucking into a business
Neighbors in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood say they are shocked at the events that...
SPD: Mother received ‘disturbing text messages’ from triple homicide suspect; victims identified

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,707 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
An Arkansas State Police unit was stolen Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 by a man handcuffed during a...
Arkansas State Police unit stolen by handcuffed man detained during traffic stop