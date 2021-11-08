Police make another arrest in fatal Texarkana Halloween party shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials have confirmed that another person was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting during a Halloween Party in Texarkana.

Andre Morine, 24, was arrested and is facing a murder charge in the shooting at Octavia’s Event Center, which took place just before midnight on Saturday, Oct. 30. One person died, eight others were injured.

No further information regarding Morine’s arrest was released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

