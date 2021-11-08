Next cold front this week will bring rain and cooler temperatures

(KSLA) - This week will have almost all the weather you can think of. We will start off sunny and warm, then clouds build up and a cold front bring rain and cooler temperatures to end the week.

This evening will be beautiful! There will not be any rain around, and even the clouds will be quite limited early on! If you are heading out at all this evening, you may still need a jacket with temperatures cooling down. We will go from the 70s prior to sunset to the 50s once the sun goes down.

Overnight, look for the clouds to really be on the increase. There will be no rain from these clouds, so it will be a dry commute in the morning. The clouds will also keep temperatures up, just a tad. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. On occasion, we will get a peek of sunshine between those clouds. It will still be dry throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s.

Wednesday has a small 20% chance of rain. Much of the day will be dry, but a very light and quick shower is certainly possible. Especially later in the day. You could likely make through the day without your umbrella. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s again.

Wednesday night is when I expect the rain to move in. There will be plenty of heavy showers and maybe a couple storms. However, I do not anticipate any severe weather. It is something we will still watch for closely just to be sure. The rain will be winding down already by sunrise Thursday. So, it will likely be a wet commute, and you may need your umbrella in the morning.

As the morning wears on Thursday, the weather will keep getting better. The rain will be moving out and should be long gone by midday. Then the clouds will be clearing, and the sunshine will return in the afternoon. Temperatures though will only warm up to the mid to upper 60s. Back to some cooler weather where you may need a jacket for majority of the day. So you Veterans Day is looking good!

Friday will be another fantastic day! The sunshine will be going strong with no chance of rain. Temperatures will still only warm up to the mid to upper 60s. It will be perfect weather to end the work week on.

This weekend will remain very nice with no rain either day. Morning temperatures will start off in the lower 40s with a couple locations in the upper 30s! Then, thanks to the sunshine both days, temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s. If you are planning anything outdoors, you will be able to enjoy the perfect weather with no worries!

Have a magical Monday, and an even better rest of the week!

