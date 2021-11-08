Next cold front arrives Wednesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend with all the amazing fall weather we had across the ArkLaTex! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking more great weather to kick off the work week for the region with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. As we go through the week though, our weather will progressively get worse with increasing cloud cover Tuesday and Wednesday with rain then arriving Wednesday night and continuing into the morning hours on Veterans Day. Behind the front we are tracking cooler temperatures, but it won’t be a dramatic or prolonged cooldown with highs Thursday and Friday in the 60s.

We are tracking a cold front that will sweep through the ArkLaTex Wednesday night through early on your Veterans Day. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you’ll need a light jacket to start the day with temperatures this morning down in the 40s. But after sunrise temperatures will quickly rise into the mid-70s this afternoon. Those comfortable temperatures combined with ample sunshine should make for a pleasant start to the week.

As we go through the week though we will see our weather slowly go down for the ArkLaTex. While clouds will be on the increase Tuesday and Wednesday we should stay dry with high temperatures that will be in the 70s. Starting Wednesday night a cold front will begin to move into the ArkLaTex bringing wet weather and cooler temperatures. At this time we are not expecting much severe weather potential with this cold front, but locally heavy rain is looking likely. The wet weather should clear out by the mid-morning hours Thursday with sunshine expected in the afternoon. Friday should bring more sunshine, but temperatures will be cooler down in the upper 60s across the region.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking generally dry and cool weather for the ArkLaTex. Saturday will bring clear skies and temperatures that will be right around average for this time of year with highs in the upper 60s. On Sunday we could get a reinforcing front that could drop our highs into the mid-60s with cooler weather farther north. But this front right now is not likely to bring any precipitation and we should have sunshine in the afternoon.

In the meantime, enjoy the great weather to kick off the week! Have a great Monday!

