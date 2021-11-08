Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks celebrate 2021 championship victory with President Biden

Following their Sunday game against the Washington Wizards, the Milwaukee Bucks made a pit stop at the South Lawn of the White House.
President Joe Biden holds a jersey presented to him by owner Marc Lasry during an event to...
President Joe Biden holds a jersey presented to him by owner Marc Lasry during an event to welcome the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team to the White House to celebrate their 2021 NBA Championship, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. In the center is Giannis Antetokounmpo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - From the Deer District to the District of Columbia. Fresh off their 2021 championship win, the Milwaukee Bucks were invited to the White House Monday. They’re the first NBA team to step inside since 2016.

It’s been a year of triumph, celebration and history making for the Milwaukee Bucks and it continued Monday in Washington D.C

Milwaukee clinched their first NBA championship in 50 years this summer and they were honored for it during a ceremony with President Joe Biden at the White House Monday.

In his speech, Biden said the Bucks represent decency; thanking the team for encouraging fans to be part of the political process, stand up for social justice, and encouraging folks to get vaccinated.

“That’s the power of a team’s example in not just winning the title,” he said. “Last year as a team, you took a stand for justice and peace in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha.”

The season finished with a game six victory in July when Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points despite a late season knee injury.

Humbly, the Bucks’ forward said he’s thankful for the “honor and the opportunity.”

“Believing in your dreams, you can accomplish great things in life,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve done that my whole life and I’m in the White House, and this is awesome.”

The Bucks were the first NBA team to be welcomed at the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers visited President Obama in 2016.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Left Photo: JAMONTE DAVIS Right Photo: DALLAS STRAWDER
2 arrested after woman struck by bullet inside ULM dorm
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos
Latronia Durham (left) talks about the multifaceted trucking company she's operating out of...
Woman turns her love of trucking into a business
Neighbors in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood say they are shocked at the events that...
SPD: Mother received ‘disturbing text messages’ from triple homicide suspect; victims identified

Latest News

Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Astroworld concert victims included 9th-grader, ‘life of the party’
By forcing people to attend school and work remotely, the COVID-19 pandemic starkly highlighted...
Louisiana aims to bridge digital divide by 2029
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
NCAA rewrites constitution, set to give power to schools
Travis Scott speaks out after deadly Astroworld concert.
Houston chief says he met with Travis Scott before concert
Criminal probe into deadly crowd surge at Astroworld Festival could take weeks.
Astroworld tragedy sparks outrage, investigations