Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

LSU Health Shreveport begins administering COVID vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, over 116 thousand children 5 to 17 are fully vaccinated for COVID, while another 23 thousand are partially vaccinated.
Kids are starting to get their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Kids are starting to get their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After months of waiting, parents across northwest Louisiana will now be able to get their children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated for COVID-19 through LSU Health Shreveport — starting Nov. 8.

The institution will be administering doses of Pfizer’s vaccine from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the former Chevyland dealership, 2627 Linwood Avenue.

Parents wanting to have their children vaccinated are strongly encouraged to pre-register to expedite the process. Tap or click here to pre-register.

Otherwise, a signed consent form will need to be completed upon arrival.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, over 116 thousand children 5 to 17 are fully vaccinated for COVID, while another 23 thousand are partially vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos
Neighbors in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood say they are shocked at the events that...
SPD: Mother received ‘disturbing text messages’ from triple homicide suspect; victims identified
Left Photo: JAMONTE DAVIS Right Photo: DALLAS STRAWDER
2 arrested after a woman is struck by bullet inside college dorm
Caddo Parish commissioner, sister plead guilty days before trial

Latest News

After nearly 20 months, it's a welcome change for families separated by the COVID-19 pandemic...
US lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors
Livingston Parish School Board
‘We are not going to vaccinate your children’ - Livingston Parish supt. clears up ‘confusion’ about COVID shots in school system
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A federal panel ruled OSHA’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees cannot...
5th Circuit Court of Appeals suspends Biden’s vaccine mandate