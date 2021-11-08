LSU Health Shreveport begins administering COVID vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After months of waiting, parents across northwest Louisiana will now be able to get their children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated for COVID-19 through LSU Health Shreveport — starting Nov. 8.

The institution will be administering doses of Pfizer’s vaccine from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the former Chevyland dealership, 2627 Linwood Avenue.

Parents wanting to have their children vaccinated are strongly encouraged to pre-register to expedite the process. Tap or click here to pre-register.

Otherwise, a signed consent form will need to be completed upon arrival.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, over 116 thousand children 5 to 17 are fully vaccinated for COVID, while another 23 thousand are partially vaccinated.

