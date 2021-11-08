A look at security practices after teen shot at State Fair over weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager was shot and critically injured at the Louisiana State Fair on Nov. 6. The manager of the fair says it’s the first one to technically take place inside the fair itself though.

On Monday, Nov. 8, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with manager, Chris Giordono, about safety and security measures in place at the fair.

Watch News 12 tonight to hear what fair organizers are doing to keep attendees safe as the fair continues through Nov. 14.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.