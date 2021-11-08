Getting Answers
Arkansas State Police unit stolen by handcuffed man detained during traffic stop

By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A state police vehicle was stolen in Miller County Monday afternoon (Nov. 8).

Officials with Arkansas State Police say a trooper was making a traffic stop when it happened. The trooper arrested a man and placed him in handcuffs after discovering the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. The suspect was put into the back of the police unit, and while the trooper was examining the stolen car, the man somehow squirmed into the front seat of the police unit and took off.

The suspect drove the vehicle onto a dead end street in a wooded area, stopped, and ran off. Police were able to use a tracking device to find the vehicle, and found the suspect in the woods nearby.

The suspect was arrested... again.

Police say there was no damage done to the unit.

