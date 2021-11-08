Arkansas State Police unit stolen by handcuffed man detained during traffic stop

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A state police vehicle was stolen in Miller County Monday afternoon (Nov. 8).

Officials with Arkansas State Police say a trooper was making a traffic stop when it happened. The trooper arrested a man and placed him in handcuffs after discovering the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. The suspect was put into the back of the police unit, and while the trooper was examining the stolen car, the man somehow squirmed into the front seat of the police unit and took off.

An Arkansas State Police unit was stolen Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 by a man handcuffed during a traffic stop, officials say. (KSLA)

The suspect drove the vehicle onto a dead end street in a wooded area, stopped, and ran off. Police were able to use a tracking device to find the vehicle, and found the suspect in the woods nearby.

The suspect was arrested... again.

Police say there was no damage done to the unit.

An Arkansas State Police unit was stolen Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 by a man handcuffed during a traffic stop, officials say. (KSLA)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.