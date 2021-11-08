2021 LHSAA football playoff brackets
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) delayed the release of the 2021 football playoff brackets to Monday, Nov. 8 due to an emergency appeal in the Class 3A bracket, which affected all brackets.
The LHSAA released the classification and division final power ratings on Sunday, Nov. 7.
CLASSIFICATION FINAL POWER RATINGS
Below is the full brackets for each classification and seedings.
CLASS 5A
(1) Zachary
(32) Slidell
(16) Southside
(17) East Ascension
(9) West Monroe
(24) Northshore
(8) Chalmette
(25) Haughton
(5) Ruston
(28) Covington
(12) Benton
(21) Hahnville
(13) Woodlawn - Baton Rouge
(20) Natchitoches Central
(4) Destrehan
(29) West Jefferson
(3) Ponchatoula
(30) Lafayette
(14) John Ehret
(19) East Jefferson
(11) Ouachita Parish
(22) Sulphur
(6) Central - Baton Rouge
(27) Denham Springs
(7) Acadiana
(26) Dutchtown
(10) St. Amant
(23) H.L. Bourgeois
(15) Alexandria
(18) Parkway
(2) Captain Shreve
(31) Live Oak
CLASS 4A
(1) Edna Karr
(32) Breaux Bridge
(16) Euince
(17) DeRidder
(9) George Washington Carver
(24) Landry-Walker
(8) Salmen
(25) Plaquemine
(5) Westgate
(28) John F. Kennedy
(12) Leesville
(21) Assumption
(13) Rayne
(20) North DeSoto
(4) Northwood - Shreveport
(29) Pearl River
(3) Warren Easton
(30) A.J. Ellender
(14) South Lafourche
(19) Opelousas
(11) Belle Chase
(22) Istrouma
(6) Huntington
(27) Tioga
(7) Cecilia
(26) Beau Chene
(10) Lakeshore
(23) Franklinton
(15) Belaire
(18) Carencro
(2) Neville
(31) Minden
CLASS 3A
(1) Sterlington
(32) Frederick A Douglass
(16) Grant
(17) Westlake
(9) St. James
(24) North Webster
(8) Madison Prep
(25) Kaplan
(5) Church Point
(28) Marksville
(12) Patterson
(21) Donaldsonville
(13) Jewel Sumner
(20) West Feliciana
(4) Iowa
(29) Bossier
(3) St. Martinville
(30) McDonogh #35
(14) Brusly
(19) Iota
(11) Bogalusa
(22) Jennings
(6) Lutcher
(27) Carroll
(7) Union Parish
(26) Mansfield
(10) Jena
(23) Kenner Discovery Health Science
(15) Erath
(18) Wossman
(2) Abbeville
(31) Richwood
CLASS 2A
(1) Many
(32) Independence
(16) Pine
(17) East Feliciana
(9) Red River
(24) Rayville
(8) Rosepine
(25) Kentwood
(5) North Caddo
(28) Springfield
(12) Port Allen
(21) DeQuincy
(13) Winnfield
(20) Delcambre
(4) Avoyelles
(29) Bunkie
(3) General Trass
(30) Northeast
(14) South Plaquemines
(19) Welsh
(11) St. Helena
(22) Kinder
(6) Amite
(27) Delhi Charter
(7)Jonesboro-Hodge
(26) Oakdale
(10) Mangham
(23) Capitol
(15) Franklin
(18) D’Arbonne Woods Charter
(2) Loreauville
(31) West St. Mary
CLASS 1A
(1) Logansport
BYE
(16) Arcadia
(17) East Iberville
(9) Basile
(24) Magnolia School of Excellence
(8) Delta Charter
BYE
(5) Slaughter Community Charter
BYE
(12) West St. John
(21) Block
(13) East Beauregard
(20) Merryville
(4) Oak Grove
BYE
(3) Grand Lake
BYE
(14) Oberlin
(19) Plain Dealing
(11) Lincoln Preparatory School
(22) Delhi
(6) Haynesville
BYE
(7) LaSalle
BYE
(10) White Castle
(23) Centerville
(15) Northwood - Lena
(18) Gueydan
(2) Homer
BYE
DIV I
(1) Catholic - Baton Rouge
BYE
(9) Archbishop Shaw
(8) St. Augustine
(5) St. Paul’s
BYE
(4) Scotlandville
BYE
(3) C.E. Byrd
BYE
(6) Archbishop Rummel
(11) Brother Martin
(7) John Curtis
(10) Holy Cross
(2) Jesuit
BYE
DIV II
(1) E.D. White
BYE
(9) St. Michael
(8) Parkview Baptist
(5) St. Thomas More
(12) Evangel Christian
(13) Archbishop Hannan
(4) Liberty
(3) Loyola Prep
(14) Haynes Academy
(11) St. Louis Catholic
(6) Vanderbilt Catholic
(7) Teurlings Catholic
(10) De La Salle
BYE
(2) University Lab
DIV III
(1) Lafayette Christian
BYE
(9) Catholic - New Iberia
(8) Ascension Episcopal
(5) Isidore Newman
BYE
BYE
(4) Episcopal
(3) St. Charles
BYE
(11) Holy Savior Menard
(6) Dunham
(7) St. Thomas Aquinas
(10) Pope John Paul III
BYE
(2) Notre Dame
DIV IV
(1) Ouachita Christian
(16) Cedar Creek
(9) Ascension Catholic
(8) Central Catholic
(5) Sacred Heart
(12) St. Edmund
(13) Hamilton Christian
(4) Calvary Baptist
(3) Opelousas Catholic
(14) St. Frederick
(11) Catholic - Pointe Coupee
(6) Vermillion Catholic
(7) St. Mary’s
(10) Metairie Park Country Day
(15) Hanson Memorial
(2) Southern Lab
