2 arrested after a woman is struck by bullet inside college dorm

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two men were arrested for possessing a firearm inside a dorm room on campus at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, according to OPSO authorities.

Close to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Officer Corey Lewis was dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a discharged firearm that happened on ULM’s campus.

OPSO officials say they spoke to several witnesses and their investigation determined that Jamonte Davis possessed a handgun inside his dorm room. Inside the affidavit, reports state Davis admitted to possessing a handgun while another handgun negligently discharged.

According to officials, Davis stated he took the handgun to a different address prior to becoming detained.

Upon arriving at the local hospital, Officer Lewis spoke with the victim. Authorities say the victim stated she was located on ULM’s campus when Dallas Strawder accidentally shot her with a handgun.

Inside Davis’s dorm room, the victim said the gun was on top of the bed, and she asked Strawder to put it away. While Strawder was handling the weapon, it fired and hit the victim in her lower right leg. OPSO officials say Strawder did not know the gun was loaded, and it fired as he was taking the weapon apart.

Davis was booked on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property and Strawder was booked on a charge of negligent injury and possession of a firearm on school property. Both were transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

ULM is designated as a “Firearm-Free Zone.”

