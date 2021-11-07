Report: Saints ‘one to keep an eye on’ if OBJ becomes free agent Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Odell Beckham Jr. appears likely to pass through waivers unclaimed by NFL teams after forcing through an acrimonious divorce from the Cleveland Browns last week. But if the wide receiver then becomes a free agent Tuesday afternoon as expected, the Saints are seen as a leading suitor, according to a new report.

“The Saints make a lot of sense,” NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted Sunday (Nov. 7).

Rapoport explained that any team claiming Beckham on waivers Monday would be taking on a midseason salary cap hit of $7.95 million, expected to be too hefty for most. The financial outlay can be negotiated into far more favorable terms if Beckham attains free agent status, and several teams are expected to show interest.

“One team to keep an eye on is the New Orleans Saints,” Rapoport said during his NFL Gameday Morning show appearance. “They had interest in potentially trading for him. It didn’t happen. Obviously, he went to LSU as well. I would expect him to have interest there.”

The Saints learned last week that injured star receiver Michael Thomas will not play this season after suffering a setback in his return from off-season ankle surgery. Beckham has the added hometown New Orleans connection of being a product of Isidore Newman School in Uptown.

From @NFLGameDay: #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr is likely to clear waivers on Tuesday afternoon, making him a free agent. There will be no shortage of suitors. But the #Saints make a lot of sense... 🤨😳😎 pic.twitter.com/mZmS6ep5Mg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.