Military veteran shares importance of celebrating Veteran’s Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The United States will honor the brave women and men who served our country on Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Military veteran Ken Epperson has served with the Veteran’s Celebration Committee for several years. The committee has hosted veteran’s ceremonies and parades for over a decade.

This year’s events are virtual due to the pandemic.

“Veterans Day means to me, and should mean to every person in the United States, is a day that we recognize and honor those of us who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Epperson.

Celebrations will be held across the ArkLaTex on Thursday. Epperson also says members of the U.S. Armed Forces can get into the Louisiana State Fair for free.

“We want to do everything that we can to make sure that we respect and honor our veterans,” Epperson said.

“The sacrifices that they make, once we answered the call we got drafted, or if we volunteered. Do you know once we signed on that dotted line, do you know what we did? America we are giving you our life, my life is in your hands,” he continued.

