Teen in life-threatening condition after being shot at Shreveport fairgrounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting at around 9:16 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The incident occurred at the Shreveport fairgrounds, near Pershing Boulevard.

Officials say a juvenile was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

There are currently around 14 police units investigating, and the fair has been evacuated.

A witness on the scene tells KSLA that he saw a group of juveniles together, possibly throwing up gang signs, before the shots rang out.

No suspect information is available at this time, however, police say three males have been detained.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

