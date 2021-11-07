Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Teen in life-threatening condition after being shot at Shreveport fairgrounds

Officials respond to shooting on Pershing Blvd. near the fairgrounds.
Officials respond to shooting on Pershing Blvd. near the fairgrounds.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting at around 9:16 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The incident occurred at the Shreveport fairgrounds, near Pershing Boulevard.

Officials say a juvenile was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

There are currently around 14 police units investigating, and the fair has been evacuated.

A witness on the scene tells KSLA that he saw a group of juveniles together, possibly throwing up gang signs, before the shots rang out.

No suspect information is available at this time, however, police say three males have been detained.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood say they are shocked at the events that...
SPD: Mother received ‘disturbing text messages’ from triple homicide suspect; victims identified
Officials respond to wreck involving ambulance at Shreve City Bridge.
2 injured in wreck involving ambulance; 1 taken into custody on scene
The bodies of a man, woman and a 12-year-old boy were found in a residence in Shreveport's...
Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish
Two children were arrested in connection with the slaying of 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson.
14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

Military veteran shares importance of celebrating Veteran’s Day
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Police responded to multiple calls about a shooting in Marshall, Texas
Numerous 911 calls made in Marshall shooting; investigation ongoing
The officer was on patrol when he observed the suspect go into a room at the La Quinta Inn.
Police arrested suspect in connection to Baxter Street shooting