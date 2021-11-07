Getting Answers
Early voting wraps up for Nov. 13 election in Louisiana

Early voting at Rapides Parish Courthouse
Early voting at Rapides Parish Courthouse(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Saturday was the last day in Louisiana for residents to cast their votes early for the November 13 election.

If voters were unable to cast their ballots this past week, they will still be able to on election day.

Below are all the early voting numbers that have been recorded in each Central Louisiana parish throughout the early voting period. The number of total votes includes a combination of in-person votes and mail-in ballots that have been returned.

Avoyelles Parish: 699 votes

Grant Parish: 483 votes

Natchitoches Parish: 955 votes

Rapides Parish: 3,721 votes

Vernon Parish: 640 votes

These numbers are updated as of Saturday, Nov. 6, however, several parishes may have higher numbers due to early votes being counted later in the day.

This year’s ballot includes four statewide constitutional amendments and a variety of local parish races.

Sandra Bonnette, the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters, said the numbers may seem low, but it’s what they expect for these types of elections.

“This is typical of all tax elections,” said Bonnette. “Most of the people that are coming are those that are voting for police jury or city district or alderman. We wish that we could get more people out for taxes or for amendments, but it just doesn’t seem to go that way.”

Bonnette said they have received close to half of the mail-in ballots they did send out, and are expecting more people 65 and older to use those to vote for future elections.

