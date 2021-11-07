Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Aggie couple ties the knot at tailgate wedding at Kyle Field

Morgan & Rodney exchange vows in the shadows of Kyle Field ahead of the Texas A&M versus Auburn football game.
Morgan and Rodney after exchanging vows at tailgate wedding in the shadows of Kyle Field.
Morgan and Rodney after exchanging vows at tailgate wedding in the shadows of Kyle Field.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION Texas (KBTX) -It’s a beautiful day when love and football can take center stage at the same time. Aggie couple, Morgan Meador and Rodney Oliver tied the knot ahead of kickoff at Kyle Field Saturday morning.

The couple, both described as die-hard Aggie fans, always wanted a Saturday wedding but didn’t think it would be possible to compete with Aggie game day on Saturdays.

However, that all changed when the couple won the DOS become ONE tailgate love story sweepstakes. Dos Equis threw them the ultimate tailgate wedding complete with a D.J, photographer, and mixologist.

Following the celebration, the couple headed over to Kyle Field to watch the Aggies beat Auburn 20-3 in front of a sold-out crowd.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Neighbors in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood say they are shocked at the events that...
SPD: Mother received ‘disturbing text messages’ from triple homicide suspect; victims identified
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
The officer was on patrol when he observed the suspect go into a room at the La Quinta Inn.
Police arrested suspect in connection to Baxter Street shooting
Caddo Parish commissioner, sister plead guilty days before trial

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, people vote on Election Day at the Martin...
Early voting in Louisiana’s delayed election ends; absentee ballots due Friday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Woman opens multifaceted trucking business in heart of Shreveport's Cedar Grove
Woman opens multifaceted trucking business in heart of Shreveport's Cedar Grove
Shreveport fairgrounds shooting
Shreveport fairgrounds shooting