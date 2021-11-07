Afternoon shooting at Tigerland apartment complex leaves 2 injured
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Tigerland on Sunday, Nov. 7, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
A BRPD spokesman said it happened at Tiger Plaza Apartments on Alvin Dark Avenue around 1:15 p.m.
He didn’t have the condition of the victims.
There has been no word on a suspect or motive.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.