Afternoon shooting at Tigerland apartment complex leaves 2 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Tigerland on Sunday, Nov. 7, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

A BRPD spokesman said it happened at Tiger Plaza Apartments on Alvin Dark Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

He didn’t have the condition of the victims.

There has been no word on a suspect or motive.

