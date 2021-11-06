Sunny weekend with temperatures warming up

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! After a CHILLY morning in the thirties, get ready for a warmer afternoon. This weekend will be sunny and nice with no rain in sight, but that comes to an end late next week!

Today: very cold this morning, winter time temperatures so bundle up if you’re running errands. This afternoon we’ll warm up into the mid 60s with mostly calm winds. Temperatures drop quickly afternoon sunset and by 7pm we’ll already in the 50s. Overnight tonight, expect another cold night with temperatures dropping to the 30s once again!

Tonight: Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night and enjoy the extra night of sleep. Daylight saving time ends, so we will start to have earlier sunsets on Sunday. Sunset time on Saturday is 6:20, then Sunday will be 5:19! This is also a good time to change batteries in your smoke detectors.

Sunday: GRAB THE JACKET on your way to church and/or work! Another chilly beginning in the 30s but the afternoon will be warmer than Saturday. Highs during the late afternoon hours will warm up to the low and mid 70s!! We’ll still keep the sunny skies and no chance of rain for your Sunday! Overnight lows still chilly but will be in the 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will continue to remain quiet with no weather system moving in. There will be mostly sunny skies Monday, then partly cloudy skies Tuesday. Both days will stay dry with no rain. Temperatures will be a little warm, and heat up to the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely have a few more clouds around with still little to no rain. A cold front is trying to push its way south, and should arrive on Thursday. This will be a relatively strong cold front, but will not bring a lot of rain. We should catch the tail-end of the shower activity. Wednesday will see more of the clouds increase with a 10% chance of rain. Thursday I have only a 30% chance for a couple isolated showers.

Behind this cold front, temperatures will cool back down. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s ahead of the frontal system. By Friday, high temperatures fall to the mid 60s! So, it will not stay too warm for too long! The rain should also be gone by Friday and the sunshine will come back.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

right 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.